Which analyst expects Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $84.30, down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $84.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674957 shares were traded. AKAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AKAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $105 from $118 previously.

On May 04, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $102.

On January 25, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $135.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on January 25, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 296 shares for $84.67 per share. The transaction valued at 25,062 led to the insider holds 4,094 shares of the business.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 298 shares of AKAM for $25,023 on Dec 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,798 shares after completing the transaction at $83.97 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 300 shares for $83.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,044 and bolstered with 3,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Akamai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM has reached a high of $123.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AKAM traded 1.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.37M with a Short Ratio of 8.71M, compared to 10.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.15% and a Short% of Float of 8.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.34 and $5.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.26. EPS for the following year is $5.7, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.32 and $5.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $875.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $880.6M to a low estimate of $871M. As of the current estimate, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $860.33M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $911.1M, an increase of 0.60% less than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $920.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $897.2M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.9B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.