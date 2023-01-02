Which analyst expects Bally’s Corporation (BALY) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Bally’s Corporation’s stock clocked out at $19.38, up 3.30% from its previous closing price of $18.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 272038 shares were traded. BALY stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BALY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on November 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $28 previously.

On October 06, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $23.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $21.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Standard General L.P. sold 475,000 shares for $22.60 per share. The transaction valued at 10,736,805 led to the insider holds 10,589,849 shares of the business.

CRISAFULLI MARC A sold 20,363 shares of BALY for $447,986 on Jul 27. The EVP Government Relations now owns 40,896 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BALY has reached a high of $39.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BALY traded 265.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 229.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.45M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BALY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 3.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 8.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.33 and -$1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BALY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.