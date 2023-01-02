Which analyst expects Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s stock clocked out at $38.54, down -1.73% from its previous closing price of $39.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 495397 shares were traded. EPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 155.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On October 26, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $42.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when HILL JOHN N sold 1,250 shares for $41.61 per share. The transaction valued at 52,023 led to the insider holds 74,986 shares of the business.

HILL JOHN N sold 0 shares of EPC for $16 on Oct 19. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 64,550 shares after completing the transaction at $37.79 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, O’Toole Eric F, who serves as the President, North America of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $37.00 each. As a result, the insider received 258,990 and left with 12,237 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Edgewell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPC has reached a high of $51.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EPC traded 387.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 387.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.66M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EPC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 2.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.15, EPC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The current Payout Ratio is 32.10% for EPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1349:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.