Which analyst expects H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) closed at $45.40 down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $46.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 270250 shares were traded. HEES stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Bagley Gary W sold 8,042 shares for $41.41 per share. The transaction valued at 333,019 led to the insider holds 70,517 shares of the business.

Bagley Gary W sold 6,958 shares of HEES for $279,085 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 78,559 shares after completing the transaction at $40.11 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Bagley Gary W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 350,000 and left with 85,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, H&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEES has reached a high of $47.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HEES has traded an average of 197.31K shares per day and 213.96k over the past ten days. A total of 36.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.72M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HEES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 739.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 713.7k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HEES is 1.10, from 1.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.79.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $3.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $319.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $350.4M to a low estimate of $299.66M. As of the current estimate, H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $281.25M, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $321.71M, an increase of 18.10% over than the figure of $13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $327.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $316.12M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.