Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $7.81 in the prior trading day, Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) closed at $7.86, up 0.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 361601 shares were traded. ZYME stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZYME by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $7.70 previously.

On November 01, 2022, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $8.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on October 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Astle Christopher sold 887 shares for $6.01 per share. The transaction valued at 5,331 led to the insider holds 1,333 shares of the business.

Josephson Neil sold 2,475 shares of ZYME for $20,045 on Nov 10. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 14,449 shares after completing the transaction at $8.10 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Klompas Neil A, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,979 shares for $6.88 each. As a result, the insider received 20,496 and left with 13,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYME has reached a high of $17.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.85M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYME as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.42M, compared to 7.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.88% and a Short% of Float of 19.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of $4.57 and low estimates of -$1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and -$5.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.2. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$4.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $391.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.68M, up 212.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.75M and the low estimate is $6.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.