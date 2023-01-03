A correction may be in store for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) shares?

As of close of business last night, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.60, up 4.01% from its previous closing price of $9.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719579 shares were traded. RYAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RYAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

On April 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $6.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on December 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9.50 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Posze James L Jr bought 5,000 shares for $7.55 per share. The transaction valued at 37,754 led to the insider holds 121,888 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAM has reached a high of $9.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RYAM traded 398.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 496.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 2.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $420.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $426.75M to a low estimate of $414.1M. As of the current estimate, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $383.87M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $414.4M, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.