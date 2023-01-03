A correction may be in store for Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) shares?

In the latest session, Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) closed at $0.65 down -2.40% from its previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0160 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934259 shares were traded. LOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5810.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spark Networks SE’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 30, 2020, B. Riley FBR reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Osmium Partners, LLC sold 150,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 105,495 led to the insider holds 4,931,203 shares of the business.

Osmium Partners, LLC sold 26,601 shares of LOV for $19,419 on Dec 23. The 10% Owner now owns 5,081,203 shares after completing the transaction at $0.73 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Osmium Partners, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 181,825 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider received 152,312 and left with 5,107,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOV has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2386, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3421.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LOV has traded an average of 96.71K shares per day and 271.15k over the past ten days. A total of 26.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.85M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LOV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 201.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 132.86k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.7 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.7. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $53.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $53.02M to a low estimate of $53.02M. As of the current estimate, Spark Networks SE’s year-ago sales were $51.38M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.44M, an increase of 28.10% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.44M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $213.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $213.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $190.47M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.74M and the low estimate is $260.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.