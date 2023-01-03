A glimpse at Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.40, up 0.86% from its previous closing price of $9.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3195959 shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VKTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $12.

On June 05, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 05, 2020, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 111,195 led to the insider holds 111,250 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $9.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VKTX traded 3.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.77M. Insiders hold about 11.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.22.