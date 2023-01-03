A Stock You Should Be Looking At: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

After finishing at $7.41 in the prior trading day, TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) closed at $7.05, down -4.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8551839 shares were traded. TAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 03, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.94 to $6.50.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.30 to $4.70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAL has reached a high of $10.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 634.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 501.29M. Insiders hold about 83.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.45M with a Short Ratio of 36.46M, compared to 22.95M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $851.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $938.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, down -78.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $984M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.