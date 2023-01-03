AMTI (Applied Molecular Transport Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.36 in the prior trading day, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) closed at $0.42, up 17.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0636 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771794 shares were traded. AMTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3299.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 17, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

On June 30, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

On June 30, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2020, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Kanwar Bittoo sold 3,488 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 3,663 led to the insider holds 78,544 shares of the business.

Hants Brandon sold 1,959 shares of AMTI for $2,057 on Dec 02. The CFO now owns 32,819 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Cross Shawn, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 3,893 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider received 4,088 and left with 61,090 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTI has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9611, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5973.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 273.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 929.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.04M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 1.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.18 and -$3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.26. EPS for the following year is -$2.36, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$2.55.