An investigation into Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s technical aspects

The price of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) closed at $10.32 in the last session, up 2.48% from day before closing price of $10.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991760 shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KTOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Cervantes de Burgreen Maria sold 2,000 shares for $9.26 per share. The transaction valued at 18,523 led to the insider holds 27,891 shares of the business.

Liberatore Samuel N sold 8,000 shares of KTOS for $84,490 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,253 shares after completing the transaction at $10.56 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Fendley Steven S., who serves as the President, US Division of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $12.99 each. As a result, the insider received 90,954 and left with 333,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $22.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KTOS traded on average about 886.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.78M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $227.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $231.6M to a low estimate of $223.3M. As of the current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $200.6M, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.12M, an increase of 22.50% over than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $268M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $915M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $897M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $906.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $811.5M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $986.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.