An investigation into Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s technical aspects

The price of Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) closed at $0.50 in the last session, down -1.94% from day before closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 838780 shares were traded. LABP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LABP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1.40 from $30 previously.

On November 16, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $16.

On October 20, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on October 20, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when RTW INVESTMENTS, LP sold 300,000 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 207,000 led to the insider holds 3,975,722 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LABP has reached a high of $5.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7745.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LABP traded on average about 521.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.40M. Insiders hold about 24.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LABP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 61.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 83.48k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.29.