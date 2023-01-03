An overall feel about Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) closed at $0.08 down -4.32% from its previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0037 from its previous closing price. On the day, 37549223 shares were traded. XELA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0864 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0812.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Exela Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on March 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.55 from $3 previously.

On August 31, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XELA has reached a high of $19.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7064.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XELA has traded an average of 22.52M shares per day and 44.09M over the past ten days. A total of 122.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.96M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XELA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.55M with a Short Ratio of 19.81M, compared to 6.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.24% and a Short% of Float of 16.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$5.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.36 and -$3.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$1.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XELA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.