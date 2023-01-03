Analysis of Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN): Selected Notes

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) closed the day trading at $0.11 down -4.45% from the previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1288134 shares were traded. OGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1096 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1026.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when KOSKI ROBERT C sold 140,497 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 24,699 led to the insider holds 1,144,652 shares of the business.

KOSKI ROBERT C sold 25,000 shares of OGEN for $4,375 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 1,285,149 shares after completing the transaction at $0.17 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, KOSKI ROBERT C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,503 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider received 788 and left with 1,310,149 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 64.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGEN has reached a high of $0.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2851.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OGEN traded about 628.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OGEN traded about 2.33M shares per day. A total of 116.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.29M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.