Analysis of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS): Selected Notes

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) closed the day trading at $0.40 up 29.87% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0926 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1582125 shares were traded. MEDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5528 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MEDS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Fell Donald G. bought 1,500 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,620 led to the insider holds 21,139 shares of the business.

AJJARAPU SURENDRA K bought 10,000 shares of MEDS for $130,000,000 on May 20. The CEO now owns 222,500 shares after completing the transaction at $13000.00 per share. On May 12, another insider, Fell Donald G., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $1.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,520 and bolstered with 19,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEDS has reached a high of $3.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6281, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3274.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MEDS traded about 28.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MEDS traded about 213.68k shares per day. A total of 8.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.27M. Insiders hold about 27.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.31M to a low estimate of $3.29M. As of the current estimate, TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.55M, an estimated increase of 29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.16M, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.89M, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.16M and the low estimate is $14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.