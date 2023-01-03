Are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.84, up 7.95% from its previous closing price of $5.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707799 shares were traded. CNCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNCE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on December 16, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On March 30, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 03, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when HUTT PETER BARTON sold 3,539 shares for $6.09 per share. The transaction valued at 21,553 led to the insider holds 29,488 shares of the business.

van Heek Christi bought 10,526 shares of CNCE for $49,998 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 25,651 shares after completing the transaction at $4.75 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Auchincloss Thomas G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $4.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,500 and bolstered with 17,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNCE has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNCE traded 400.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 382.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CNCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 1.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.56 and -$2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.76. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.45 and -$2.86.