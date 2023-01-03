Are Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Icosavax Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.94, down -6.37% from its previous closing price of $8.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1086923 shares were traded. ICVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ICVX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.60 and its Current Ratio is at 17.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Simpson Adam K. sold 66,764 shares for $8.96 per share. The transaction valued at 598,406 led to the insider holds 225,105 shares of the business.

Holtzman Douglas sold 19,648 shares of ICVX for $218,963 on Dec 15. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 2,792 shares after completing the transaction at $11.14 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Bekiroglu Elizabeth, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Sec. of the company, sold 1,813 shares for $4.87 each. As a result, the insider received 8,835 and left with 108,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 125.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICVX has reached a high of $23.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ICVX traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.77M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ICVX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 557.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 1.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.05 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.3. EPS for the following year is -$2.09, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$2.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $580k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.8M, down -86.00% from the average estimate.