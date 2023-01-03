Are OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) closed at $3.60 down -7.22% from its previous closing price of $3.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 824457 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4475.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OmniAb Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On December 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.

On November 29, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on November 29, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 150,000 shares for $3.77 per share. The transaction valued at 564,765 led to the insider holds 1,838,084 shares of the business.

Cochran Jennifer R. bought 22,250 shares of OABI for $83,526 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 77,476 shares after completing the transaction at $3.75 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, FOEHR MATTHEW W, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $3.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,016,340 and bolstered with 1,705,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0679, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5995.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OABI has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 1.54M over the past ten days. A total of 98.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.00M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company.