As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) offers stability

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) closed the day trading at $1.19 up 10.19% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3268573 shares were traded. MMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MMAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Welch Thomas Gordon sold 75,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 167,250 led to the insider holds 1,425,000 shares of the business.

Palikaras Georgios bought 42,000 shares of MMAT for $40,320 on Aug 11. The CEO and President now owns 1,158,907 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Welch Thomas Gordon, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,800 and bolstered with 2,450,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4568, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2610.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MMAT traded about 13.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MMAT traded about 6.89M shares per day. A total of 362.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.06M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.42M with a Short Ratio of 39.86M, compared to 29.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 10.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.96M to a low estimate of $3.4M. As of the current estimate, Meta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $573k, an estimated increase of 531.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69M, an increase of 61.20% less than the figure of $531.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.08M, up 233.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.7M and the low estimate is $28.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 132.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.