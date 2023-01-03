As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) offers stability

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) closed the day trading at $0.69 up 0.16% from the previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0011 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8249074 shares were traded. TUEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6583.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TUEM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Osmium Partners, LLC sold 87,269 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 53,286 led to the insider holds 180,134 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUEM has reached a high of $72.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.0260.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TUEM traded about 119.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TUEM traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 3.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.81M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.00% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.03% and a Short% of Float of 17.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $174.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $174.75M to a low estimate of $174.75M. As of the current estimate, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s year-ago sales were $183.62M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $803.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $803.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $803.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $749.81M, up 7.20% from the average estimate.