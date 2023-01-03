Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) was $0.12 for the day, down -5.63% from the previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0074 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792123 shares were traded. CETX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1170.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CETX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CETX has reached a high of $0.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1775, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3031.

Shares Statistics:

CETX traded an average of 493.82K shares per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.40M. Insiders hold about 10.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CETX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 76.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 41.91k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.72M to a low estimate of $11.72M. As of the current estimate, Cemtrex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.74M, an estimated increase of 36.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CETX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.52M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.37M and the low estimate is $42.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.