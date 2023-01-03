Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) closed the day trading at $0.18 up 0.78% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0016 from its previous closing price. On the day, 818801 shares were traded. CUEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1925 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1598.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CUEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Maimon Arik bought 32,850 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 22,558 led to the insider holds 1,621,007 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUEN has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2913, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6626.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CUEN traded about 535.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CUEN traded about 272.96k shares per day. A total of 16.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.37M. Insiders hold about 55.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CUEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 93.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 118.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.