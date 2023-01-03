CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) was $6.27 for the day, up 3.64% from the previous closing price of $6.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1348864 shares were traded. CBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CBAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $13.

On July 31, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $12.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on July 31, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Shah Sujal bought 51,301 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 100,037 led to the insider holds 171,301 shares of the business.

KIM DENNIS D bought 20,000 shares of CBAY for $60,800 on Jan 19. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.04 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has reached a high of $6.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.26.

Shares Statistics:

CBAY traded an average of 497.43K shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.92M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 1.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$1.41.