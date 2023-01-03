Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) was $7.28 for the day, up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $7.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522069 shares were traded. FULC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FULC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.50 and its Current Ratio is at 15.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 08, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 4,089 shares for $5.99 per share. The transaction valued at 24,510 led to the insider holds 9,505,925 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 98,787 shares of FULC for $582,814 on Dec 19. The 10% Owner now owns 9,501,836 shares after completing the transaction at $5.90 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,341,420 shares for $5.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,269,826 and bolstered with 9,403,049 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $24.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.46.

Shares Statistics:

FULC traded an average of 498.99K shares per day over the past three months and 823.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.94M. Shares short for FULC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 3.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 8.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.24 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.66. EPS for the following year is -$2.39, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$3.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.16M, down -53.40% from the average estimate.