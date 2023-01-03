How is Silo Pharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SILO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $3.42 in the prior trading day, Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) closed at $3.36, down -1.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23359652 shares were traded. SILO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SILO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Weisblum Eric bought 130 shares for $2.72 per share. The transaction valued at 354 led to the insider holds 154,854 shares of the business.

Weisblum Eric bought 200 shares of SILO for $536 on Dec 19. The CEO and President now owns 154,724 shares after completing the transaction at $2.68 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Weisblum Eric, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 263 shares for $3.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 834 and bolstered with 154,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 148.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILO has reached a high of $12.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5265, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2763.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 74.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.55M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.