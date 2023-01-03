I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP).

After finishing at $0.15 in the prior trading day, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) closed at $0.17, up 11.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0175 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1163377 shares were traded. ADMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1495.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADMP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Moss Ronald B. sold 8,199 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 4,949 led to the insider holds 201,911 shares of the business.

Marguglio David J. sold 11,859 shares of ADMP for $7,117 on Mar 18. The SVP and Chief Business Officer now owns 233,906 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Mar 18, another insider, CARLO DENNIS J PHD, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,490 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 6,287 and left with 285,867 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADMP has reached a high of $0.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1678, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3411.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 780.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.38M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 3.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $500k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.47M, an estimated decrease of -65.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6M, an increase of 38.10% over than the figure of -$65.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43M, down -60.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2M and the low estimate is $9.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.