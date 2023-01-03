In spite of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKRO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $54.80, up 1.76% from its previous closing price of $53.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 758134 shares were traded. AKRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AKRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.00 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on September 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $50 from $10 previously.

On October 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $27.

On September 10, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 10, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Rolph Timothy sold 20,316 shares for $51.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,037,119 led to the insider holds 190,532 shares of the business.

Rolph Timothy sold 1,700 shares of AKRO for $85,006 on Dec 28. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 203,032 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, White William Richard, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 999 shares for $49.76 each. As a result, the insider received 49,714 and left with 23,624 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $53.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AKRO traded 805.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.83M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.76% stake in the company. Shares short for AKRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 5.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.56% and a Short% of Float of 10.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.79 and -$3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.01. EPS for the following year is -$3.6, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.29 and -$4.1.