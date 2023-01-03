In spite of ASAP Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASAP) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: ASAP) closed at $0.35 up 2.81% from its previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0095 from its previous closing price. On the day, 861456 shares were traded. ASAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3021.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ASAP Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Green Jonathan sold 31,901 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 15,434 led to the insider holds 356,285 shares of the business.

Green Jonathan sold 8,149 shares of ASAP for $4,270 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 388,186 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Green Jonathan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 52,623 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider received 26,485 and left with 396,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAP has reached a high of $15.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6029, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1439.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASAP has traded an average of 487.39K shares per day and 665.25k over the past ten days. A total of 10.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.05M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company.