In the case of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), what’s next?

The closing price of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) was $100.66 for the day, up 0.02% from the previous closing price of $100.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1870773 shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GNRC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on December 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $160.

On December 21, 2022, Guggenheim reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $180 to $120.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $122 to $119.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Dixon Robert D bought 2,000 shares for $97.27 per share. The transaction valued at 194,550 led to the insider holds 8,895 shares of the business.

Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of GNRC for $526,000 on Dec 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 590,975 shares after completing the transaction at $105.20 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Jagdfeld Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $119.05 each. As a result, the insider received 595,250 and left with 595,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 35.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $357.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 202.53.

Shares Statistics:

GNRC traded an average of 2.31M shares per day over the past three months and 2.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.63M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.51M, compared to 6.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GNRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2013 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.46 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.2, with high estimates of $4.05 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.58 and $8.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.36. EPS for the following year is $9.62, with 20 analysts recommending between $17.66 and $5.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Generac Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $942.7M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $988.9M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.32B and the low estimate is $3.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.