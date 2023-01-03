In What Direction Will Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Goes From Here?

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) closed the day trading at $3.85 up 18.83% from the previous closing price of $3.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1664735 shares were traded. FREQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FREQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

On January 27, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $56.

On December 22, 2020, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $79.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 22, 2020, with a $79 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Mitrano Richard J. sold 2,184 shares for $1.54 per share. The transaction valued at 3,363 led to the insider holds 30,995 shares of the business.

Loose Christopher R. sold 4,415 shares of FREQ for $6,755 on Jul 06. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 50,050 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, McCubbin Quentin, who serves as the Chief Manufacturing Officer of the company, sold 6,569 shares for $1.52 each. As a result, the insider received 9,985 and left with 38,340 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREQ has reached a high of $5.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1217, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8453.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FREQ traded about 124.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FREQ traded about 483.74k shares per day. A total of 35.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.49M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FREQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 622.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 690.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.35 and -$2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.45 and -$2.67.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90M and the low estimate is $2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,019.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.