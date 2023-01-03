In What Direction Will Gritstone bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Goes From Here?

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) closed the day trading at $3.45 up 5.50% from the previous closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1000803 shares were traded. GRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRTS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On August 22, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTS has reached a high of $13.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9738.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRTS traded about 1.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRTS traded about 1.21M shares per day. A total of 86.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.33% and a Short% of Float of 7.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.53. EPS for the following year is -$1.64, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Gritstone bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.61M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.28M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.21M, down -60.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.