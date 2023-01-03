Invest in Celularity Inc. (CELU) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.24 in the prior trading day, Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) closed at $1.29, up 4.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661633 shares were traded. CELU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2401.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CELU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 22, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Hariri Robert J bought 10,000 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 17,175 led to the insider holds 8,074,996 shares of the business.

Hariri Robert J bought 40,000 shares of CELU for $68,400 on Nov 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 8,064,996 shares after completing the transaction at $1.71 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Hariri Robert J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,600 and bolstered with 8,024,996 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELU has reached a high of $13.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7592, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4876.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 391.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 424.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.38M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CELU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 1.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.34M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.56M and the low estimate is $18.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.