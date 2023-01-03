Is Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) closed at $1.66 in the last session, up 31.75% from day before closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882139 shares were traded. APDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6691 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APDN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on February 12, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On January 14, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $14.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APDN has reached a high of $7.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5344, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7948.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APDN traded on average about 2.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 183.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.73M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APDN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.12M with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 795.37k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.49% and a Short% of Float of 16.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.11M to a low estimate of $4.1M. As of the current estimate, Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.04M, an estimated increase of 34.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.03M, up 107.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.54M and the low estimate is $16.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.