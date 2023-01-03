Is Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) closed at $0.14 in the last session, down -6.22% from day before closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0093 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1087437 shares were traded. RKLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1660 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RKLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $6 previously.

On December 22, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $6.

On September 17, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 17, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Blaser Brian J bought 47,060 shares for $4.19 per share. The transaction valued at 197,370 led to the insider holds 22,000 shares of the business.

Nagra Amit sold 5,098 shares of RKLY for $19,882 on Mar 15. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 473,067 shares after completing the transaction at $3.90 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Karanth Mahesh, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,261 shares for $3.90 each. As a result, the insider received 32,218 and left with 174,355 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKLY has reached a high of $5.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3233, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8522.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RKLY traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 130.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.11M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RKLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.42M with a Short Ratio of 8.77M, compared to 9.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.37% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.2M, an estimated decrease of -31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.01M, an increase of 108.10% over than the figure of -$31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.21M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $98.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $126.9M and the low estimate is $70M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 994.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.