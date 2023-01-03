Is this a Prime Time To acquire Erasca Inc. (ERAS) stock

After finishing at $4.12 in the prior trading day, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) closed at $4.31, up 4.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 864521 shares were traded. ERAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ERAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Start Valerie Denise Harding bought 10,000 shares for $4.64 per share. The transaction valued at 46,400 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Bristol James Arthur bought 20,000 shares of ERAS for $82,800 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.14 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Casdin Alexander W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $4.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,490 and bolstered with 443,974 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.5354, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2763.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 912.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 120.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.52M with a Short Ratio of 10.51M, compared to 16.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.34% and a Short% of Float of 22.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.39, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$1.44.