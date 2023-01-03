Is this a Prime Time To acquire Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) stock

After finishing at $0.13 in the prior trading day, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) closed at $0.12, down -8.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0114 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18821882 shares were traded. TRKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1220 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRKA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 398,050 led to the insider holds 10,591,710 shares of the business.

Coates Peter bought 9,082 shares of TRKA for $8,491 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 10,091,710 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Coates Peter, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 75,513 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,420 and bolstered with 10,082,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRKA has reached a high of $1.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1997, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5698.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 24.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.49M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TRKA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 976.9k with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.