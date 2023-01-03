It’s a good day to be an Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.16, up 24.14% from its previous closing price of $1.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636342 shares were traded. EDSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EDSA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Nijhawan Pardeep bought 20,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 32,078 led to the insider holds 594,812 shares of the business.

Brooks Michael J bought 3,000 shares of EDSA for $4,483 on Jun 29. The President now owns 26,241 shares after completing the transaction at $1.49 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Brooks Michael J, who serves as the President of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $1.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,816 and bolstered with 23,241 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDSA has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0666, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7322.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EDSA traded 491.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.62M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EDSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 302.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 84.27k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.1 and -$1.42.