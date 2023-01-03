It’s an appealing income play to consider Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

After finishing at $0.98 in the prior trading day, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) closed at $1.25, up 27.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1871664 shares were traded. AQMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AQMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Euro Pacific Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 14, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Kanen David bought 34,180 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 25,635 led to the insider holds 351,218 shares of the business.

Kanen David bought 150,995 shares of AQMS for $110,226 on Dec 27. The Director now owns 325,683 shares after completing the transaction at $0.73 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Zhang Peifang, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 35,000 and bolstered with 123,095 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 384.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQMS has reached a high of $1.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7557, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9081.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 257.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 881.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.54M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AQMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.11M, compared to 4.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $173k, down -30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7M and the low estimate is $3.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,291.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.