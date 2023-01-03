It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With DSS Inc. (DSS) stock

DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS) closed the day trading at $0.16 down -1.80% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574847 shares were traded. DSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1670 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DSS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on June 24, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 22, 2013, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 334,921 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 75,893 led to the insider holds 18,914,326 shares of the business.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 51,385 shares of DSS for $9,922 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 18,579,405 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Wu William Wai Leung, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $0.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,888 and bolstered with 151,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSS has reached a high of $0.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3470.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DSS traded about 205.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DSS traded about 327.14k shares per day. A total of 139.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.46M. Insiders hold about 13.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DSS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 436.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 640.29k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $13.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.14M to a low estimate of $13.14M. As of the current estimate, DSS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.57M, an estimated increase of 187.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.74M, an increase of 108.90% less than the figure of $187.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.74M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.27M, up 156.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88M and the low estimate is $88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.