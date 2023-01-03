Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $1.06 in the prior trading day, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) closed at $1.18, up 11.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718372 shares were traded. PEAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On January 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

On January 03, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on January 03, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when 5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 63,773 shares for $2.52 per share. The transaction valued at 160,708 led to the insider holds 534,855 shares of the business.

5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 12,128 shares of PEAR for $33,837 on Nov 14. The 10% Owner now owns 537,406 shares after completing the transaction at $2.79 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 29,380 shares for $3.19 each. As a result, the insider received 93,722 and left with 537,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEAR has reached a high of $10.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0424, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6714.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 230.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 418.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.79M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PEAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 913.59k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21M, up 248.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.55M and the low estimate is $31.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 176.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.