The name Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Aspen Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.31, up 12.32% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0340 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520025 shares were traded. ASPU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2760.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASPU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when KASS DOUGLAS bought 7,000 shares for $0.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,870 led to the insider holds 240,000 shares of the business.

KASS DOUGLAS bought 33,000 shares of ASPU for $9,006 on Dec 27. The Director now owns 233,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.27 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, KASS DOUGLAS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,500 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,335 and bolstered with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPU has reached a high of $2.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3527, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7790.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASPU traded 211.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 302.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 199.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 434.43k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.69M, down -15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.32M and the low estimate is $65.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.