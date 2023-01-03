There are many powerful catalysts in the market: NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) can be one of them

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) closed the day trading at $0.24 up 15.76% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0331 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876807 shares were traded. NEXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2648 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1960.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEXI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on April 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On March 09, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.

On March 09, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on March 09, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when BARER SOL J bought 75,000 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 35,918 led to the insider holds 1,817,814 shares of the business.

BARER SOL J bought 125,000 shares of NEXI for $60,300 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 1,742,814 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Verstandig Grant, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 26,876 shares for $2.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,385 and bolstered with 1,105,495 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXI has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4702.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEXI traded about 197.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEXI traded about 484.69k shares per day. A total of 24.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.77M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 880.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 745k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.65% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.16, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.62.