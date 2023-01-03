There are many powerful catalysts in the market: OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) can be one of them

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) closed the day trading at $0.32 down -5.06% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0171 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1060276 shares were traded. OCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2811.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OCX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.10.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $3.10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Gutfreund John Peter bought 75,000 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 24,728 led to the insider holds 75,000 shares of the business.

Arno Andrew bought 250,000 shares of OCX for $87,875 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 532,049 shares after completing the transaction at $0.35 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, KINGSLEY ALFRED D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,125 and bolstered with 439,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCX has reached a high of $2.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4984, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8825.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OCX traded about 398.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OCX traded about 791.63k shares per day. A total of 118.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.54M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OCX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.73M, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 137.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.