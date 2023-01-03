There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) can be one of them

The closing price of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) was $1.16 for the day, up 2.65% from the previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21366783 shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OPEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.50.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Morillo Daniel sold 77,827 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 94,747 led to the insider holds 1,583,202 shares of the business.

Morillo Daniel sold 54,858 shares of OPEN for $72,424 on Dec 20. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 1,661,029 shares after completing the transaction at $1.32 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Schwartz Christina, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,148 shares for $1.26 each. As a result, the insider received 2,702 and left with 584,910 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $15.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7685, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7399.

Shares Statistics:

OPEN traded an average of 24.67M shares per day over the past three months and 35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 629.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.71M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 79.82M with a Short Ratio of 80.84M, compared to 65.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.69% and a Short% of Float of 14.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 82.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.29B and the low estimate is $8.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.