There is a good chance Enovix Corporation (ENVX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) closed at $12.44 in the last session, down -1.35% from day before closing price of $12.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5565637 shares were traded. ENVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENVX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.30 and its Current Ratio is at 20.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On November 04, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

On September 28, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on September 28, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Lahiri Ashok sold 2,000 shares for $12.88 per share. The transaction valued at 25,760 led to the insider holds 1,360,265 shares of the business.

RUST HARROLD J sold 2,000 shares of ENVX for $37,540 on Nov 01. The President and CEO now owns 1,365,531 shares after completing the transaction at $18.77 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Lahiri Ashok, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $19.09 each. As a result, the insider received 95,450 and left with 1,360,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 388.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $28.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENVX traded on average about 3.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 153.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.26M with a Short Ratio of 13.86M, compared to 12.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.80% and a Short% of Float of 11.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27M and the low estimate is $16.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 237.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.