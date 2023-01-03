There is a good chance SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $1.03 in the prior trading day, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) closed at $1.77, up 71.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6786584 shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOUN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 01, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On June 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 3,385 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,385 led to the insider holds 1,074,116 shares of the business.

HOM JAMES MING sold 661,192 shares of SOUN for $826,490 on Dec 01. The Chief Product Officer now owns 415,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 46,213 shares for $1.59 each. As a result, the insider received 73,483 and left with 1,077,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6103.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 492.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 197.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.85M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 920.84k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.7M and the low estimate is $80.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 176.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.