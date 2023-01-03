There is a good chance Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) closed at $7.30 in the last session, down -3.44% from day before closing price of $7.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605242 shares were traded. SEAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 520.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On August 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $10.50.

On July 15, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on July 15, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Dixon Craig A. sold 4,889 shares for $7.50 per share. The transaction valued at 36,668 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Pickus Edward sold 539 shares of SEAT for $4,161 on Oct 20. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 5,028 shares after completing the transaction at $7.72 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Morris David E., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 447 shares for $7.72 each. As a result, the insider received 3,451 and left with 4,143 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vivid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAT has reached a high of $12.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEAT traded on average about 468.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 679.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.98M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.94M, compared to 5.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.71% and a Short% of Float of 23.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $129.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $140M to a low estimate of $122M. As of the current estimate, Vivid Seats Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.54M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.57M, a decrease of -8.10% less than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.21M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $539.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $558.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.04M, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $605.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $629M and the low estimate is $581.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.