There Is Still Room For ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) was $3.84 for the day, up 1.32% from the previous closing price of $3.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598594 shares were traded. ADCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 09, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $7.

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on September 21, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADCT has reached a high of $21.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8096, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2842.

Shares Statistics:

ADCT traded an average of 726.06K shares per day over the past three months and 2.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.81M. Insiders hold about 48.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.49M with a Short Ratio of 7.21M, compared to 6.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.36% and a Short% of Float of 19.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.97. EPS for the following year is -$2.83, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.78 and -$4.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $244M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.92M, up 418.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $257.8M and the low estimate is $84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.