There Is Still Room For Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) closed the day trading at $0.28 up 0.50% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0014 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2676190 shares were traded. ELYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2150.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELYS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on July 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELYS has reached a high of $3.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2359, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8408.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELYS traded about 2.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELYS traded about 12.47M shares per day. A total of 26.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.94M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ELYS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 164.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 50.1k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $11.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.94M to a low estimate of $10.8M. As of the current estimate, Elys Game Technology Corp.’s year-ago sales were $11.23M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.8M, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.55M, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.1M and the low estimate is $63.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.