There Is Still Room For Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) closed the day trading at $0.29 up 2.68% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0075 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534422 shares were traded. GNLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3170 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GNLN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.30.

On September 07, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2021, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when UTTZ JEFFREY J sold 1,800 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 810 led to the insider holds 3,137 shares of the business.

Schoenfeld Adam sold 33,000 shares of GNLN for $11,009 on May 13. The Director now owns 36,244 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share. On May 06, another insider, Schoenfeld Adam, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 33,000 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider received 11,718 and left with 69,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNLN has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5798, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9238.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GNLN traded about 643.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GNLN traded about 349.66k shares per day. A total of 15.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.43M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GNLN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 538.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 561.68k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 7.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1 and a low estimate of -$1.39, while EPS last year was -$4.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$0.91 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.58 and -$8.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.01. EPS for the following year is -$3.34, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.79 and -$4.63.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $39.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.4M to a low estimate of $37.92M. As of the current estimate, Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.31M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.88M, a decrease of -28.80% less than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.92M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $166.06M, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $209.6M and the low estimate is $159.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.